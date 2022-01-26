Landmark of Beijing 2022 completed

Ecns.cn) 14:18, January 26, 2022

The Haituo Tower, located in Yanqing area of Beijing Winter Olympic Games, is completed on Jan. 25, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

With the giant Olympic rings on its top, the 120-meter tower is one of the important landmarks of the Beijing 2022.

