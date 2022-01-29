Home>>
All restrictive measures for COVID-19 lifted in China's Zhengzhou
(Xinhua) 11:28, January 29, 2022
ZHENGZHOU, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- All restrictive measures for containing COVID-19 have been lifted in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, local authorities said Saturday.
It came after restrictive measures in a store -- the last place under lockdown in the megacity -- were lifted at 8 a.m. Saturday, according to the municipal epidemic prevention and control headquarters.
All areas in Zhengzhou are now classified as low-risk for COVID-19.
