All restrictive measures for COVID-19 lifted in China's Zhengzhou

Xinhua) 11:28, January 29, 2022

ZHENGZHOU, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- All restrictive measures for containing COVID-19 have been lifted in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, local authorities said Saturday.

It came after restrictive measures in a store -- the last place under lockdown in the megacity -- were lifted at 8 a.m. Saturday, according to the municipal epidemic prevention and control headquarters.

All areas in Zhengzhou are now classified as low-risk for COVID-19.

