Mali receives new batch of COVID-19 vaccines donated by China

Xinhua) 09:33, January 29, 2022

BAMAKO, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- A new batch of COVID-19 vaccines donated by China to Mali was received in the Malian capital Bamako on Wednesday.

Chinese Ambassador to Mali Chen Zhihong and Malian Minister of Health and Social Development Dieminatou Sangare attended the reception ceremony held at Bamako International Airport.

Sangare expressed her gratitude to the Chinese government on behalf of the Malian transitional president Assimi Goita, the transitional government and the people of Mali. She said that China has always provided support to Malians and Mali is ready to continue to deepen cooperation with China.

China had provided Mali with several batches of anti-epidemic supplies, which strongly supported Mali's fight against the pandemic, and the current situation in Mali has proven that the Chinese vaccine is effective and reliable, she said.

Chen said that the new vaccine donation from China to help the Malian government and people to fight against COVID-19 reflects the traditional deep friendship between the two countries.

China is willing to continue cooperation with Mali to fight the pandemic, to further strengthen cooperation in health and other fields, and to build a community with a shared future for health between China and Mali, he said.

