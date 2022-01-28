Omicron surge exacerbates labor shortages for U.S. small businesses: survey

Xinhua) 08:56, January 28, 2022

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Omicron surge is torturing an overwhelming majority of small U.S. companies, as the pandemic has magnified long-running labor shortages and supply chain snarls across the country, a survey has found.

According to a report released Monday by the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business Voices, 97 percent of small business owners said difficulty in hiring is impacting their bottom line, while 84 percent regarded rising inflation as a major concern.

In addition, widespread price increases are threatening financial health of 76 percent of the respondents.

The national survey was conducted on Jan. 10-13 and covered almost 1,500 small business owners from 48 states.

George Zoumberakis, a donut shop owner, told Utah-based Deseret News that he has never seen a tougher time for filling open staff positions. "Demand is definitely exceeding supply," he stressed.

The local paper on Monday reported that labor shortages issues for Utah business owners are showing no signs of easing, as the state's unemployment rate in December dipped to a record low 1.9 percent.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)