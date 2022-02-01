Chinese mainland reports 27 new local COVID-19 cases
Staff members of a restaurant checks information of customers' pre-ordered meals at a restaurant in Nankai District, north China's Tianjin, Jan. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
BEIJING, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported 27 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 infections on Monday, down from 40 on Sunday.
Of the new local cases, 13 were reported in the province of Zhejiang, seven in Tianjin, four in Hebei, two in Beijing, and one in Guangdong, according to the National Health Commission on Tuesday.
Besides, a total of 39 new imported COVID-19 cases were reported across the Chinese mainland on Monday.
Following the recovery of 119 patients on Monday, the number of COVID-19 patients currently undergoing treatment has dropped to 1,884.
There have been no new COVID-19 deaths and the death toll has remained unchanged at 4,636.
