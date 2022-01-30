China's Zhejiang reports 22 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

HANGZHOU, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- East China's Zhejiang Province reported 22 confirmed local COVID-19 cases from Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday, all in the provincial capital Hangzhou, authorities told a press briefing on Saturday.

Since the lastest resurgence of COVID-19, the province has registered a total of 44 confirmed local cases, all in Hangzhou.

Among the cases, the oldest was 70 years old, and the youngest three. The epidemic mainly spread through a company's year-end dinner attended by nearly 300 people on Jan. 19, and a wedding attended by nearly 250 guests on Jan. 22, an official release said.

One week has passed since the outbreak was first noticed, and the company employees have returned to their hometowns for the Spring Festival holiday. Four related cases have been reported to have travelled out of the province, indicating that the risk of spillover still exists, said Xia Shichang, deputy head of Zhejiang's provincial health commission.

