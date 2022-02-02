China's Shenzhen reports three new confirmed COVID-19 cases
SHENZHEN, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) -- South China's metropolis of Shenzhen reported three new confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the municipal health commission said.
All the three cases are related to the one reported on Jan. 31, which is attributable to the Omicron variant.
The whole genome sequencing analysis shows that the source of the new cases is different from that of previous Omicron cases detected in Shenzhen and elsewhere in China, but is homologous with some genome sequences uploaded from North America in the global database. It is preliminarily determined that the current outbreak in Shenzhen is a new and independent one.
Further epidemiological investigations and source tracing of the newly-added cases of the Omicron variant are being carried out, said the municipal health commission.
