731,000 more COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 17:27, February 04, 2022
BEIJING, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on the Chinese mainland grew by 731,000 on Thursday, with the total number now over 3 billion, data from the National Health Commission showed Friday.
