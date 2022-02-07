China's Shaanxi clears all locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 09:36, February 07, 2022

XI'AN, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Shaanxi Province announced Sunday all locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases since the resurgence of the epidemic last December in the province have been cured and discharged from the hospital.

The province had reported no new locally transmitted confirmed, suspected or asymptomatic cases as of Saturday, said the provincial health commission on Sunday.

Shaanxi recorded 2,080 locally transmitted confirmed cases, including 2,053 cases in its capital of Xi'an, since Dec. 9, 2021. All the cases have been cured and discharged from the hospital, according to the commission.

