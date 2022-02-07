China's Shenzhen reports 3 local COVID-19 cases

SHENZHEN, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- The southern Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen reported three new locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the municipal health commission said Monday.

The new cases were found among close contacts of previously reported cases.

A total of 16 local cases have been reported in the city since Jan. 31.

Gene sequencing has shown that 13 of the 16 cases are attributable to the Omicron variant, while the cause of the remaining infections is yet to be identified, the commission said, adding that further epidemiological investigations are underway.

