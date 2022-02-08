Hong Kong reports 614 new COVID-19 cases

People wait for COVID-19 tests at a testing site in Hong Kong, south China, Feb. 7, 2022. Hong Kong reported 614 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, according to data from the Center for Health Protection on Monday. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

HONG KONG, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong reported 614 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, according to data from the Center for Health Protection on Monday.

The newly reported cases consist of seven imported cases, and 607 locally acquired cases. There are another 600 cases preliminarily tested positive, the center said.

Edwin Tsui, controller of the Center for Health Protection of the Department of Health of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government, said on Monday that the increase in cases may be linked to family gatherings during the Chinese New Year holiday.

Since the start of a mass inoculation program in February last year, about 5.41 million people, or 80.4 percent of the eligible population in Hong Kong, have taken at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, while over 4.87 million, or 72.5 percent of the eligible population, have taken two doses.

Meanwhile, over 1.06 million people in Hong Kong have taken their third booster shots.

