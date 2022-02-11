Central gov't to fully support HKSAR in countering latest COVID-19 resurgence: spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:23, February 11, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese central government spokesperson on Thursday reiterated the central government's full support for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) to counter the latest resurgence of COVID-19.

The central government firmly supports the HKSAR government in taking resolute measures to contain the spread of the epidemic, said the spokesperson with the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council when answering a media query.

The office has conveyed on many occasions the central government's concern over the epidemic in Hong Kong and solicitude for the Hong Kong compatriots to HKSAR chief executive Carrie Lam and relevant HKSAR government officials, adding that the mainland would fully support Hong Kong's fight against the fifth wave of the epidemic, said the spokesperson.

Meanwhile, the office has been actively coordinating with the Guangdong provincial government to ensure the supply of vegetables, fresh food and other daily necessities to Hong Kong, the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson noted that the office, the National Health Commission and the National Administration of Disease Prevention and Control would hold a second special meeting in the city of Shenzhen to work out policies and measures with the HKSAR government, Guangdong provincial government and Shenzhen municipal government supporting Hong Kong to contain the epidemic, ensure material supply, and maintain overall social stability.

