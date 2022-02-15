China's vaccine assistance "goodwill gesture": The Diplomat
WASHINGTON, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's vaccine assistance is "winning the diplomacy race," which has generated favorable opinions of China in such nations as Brunei, which considered Beijing's move "a goodwill gesture," The Diplomat magazine has reported.
"While the distribution of vaccines to other countries may be motivated by economic and political interests," China's vaccine assistance "is currently winning the diplomacy race just by being able to promptly and efficiently provide vaccines to countries in need," Riyani Sidek and Nafisa Halim, research associates at the Global Awareness &Impact Alliance, wrote in an article published by The Diplomat on Jan. 28.
Brunei is one of the countries where China has successfully exercised vaccine assistance, said the article.
China's vaccine assistance to Brunei is "more of a boon than a bane," it said.
Photos
Related Stories
- 4.31 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
- Over 3.04 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
- Hungarian FM: Russian, Chinese COVID-19 vaccines effective and safe
- Roundup: U.S. prepares new vaccine as COVID-19 affects life expectancy, labor market
- China donates more COVID-19 vaccine doses to Tanzania's Zanzibar
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.