China's Suzhou tightens rules for COVID-19 control

Xinhua) 13:21, February 16, 2022

NANJING, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- The eastern Chinese city of Suzhou has tightened travel restrictions as new COVID-19 cases emerged recently, according to local authorities.

Starting Wednesday, passengers leaving the city by train are required to provide a negative result certificate for nucleic acid testing taken within 48 hours before departure, the city's epidemic prevention and control headquarters said.

The city also closed more highway entrances and ferries, and added traffic checkpoints to curb the spread of the virus. Previously, the operation of shuttle buses between Suzhou and other provinces and cities had been suspended.

Special lanes are open only for logistic trucks transporting necessities.

By the end of Tuesday, a total of 26 confirmed COVID-19 cases and five asymptomatic carriers had been reported in the latest resurgence in Suzhou.

