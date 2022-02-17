Chinese mainland reports 35 new local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:01, February 17, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 35 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

Of the new local infections, 16 were reported in Jiangsu, seven each in Liaoning and Guangdong, three in Inner Mongolia, and one each in Guangxi and Yunnan, the commission said in its daily report.

Tuesday also saw 10 provincial-level regions reporting 57 imported COVID-19 cases, said the commission.

Three new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added.

A total of 32 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Wednesday, 21 of whom arrived from outside the mainland, according to the commission.

As of Wednesday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on the Chinese mainland, both local and imported, had reached 107,288.

There were 1,420 patients still under treatment on Wednesday, of whom seven were in severe condition. A total of 4,636 patients had died of the virus on the mainland since the outbreak of the disease.

