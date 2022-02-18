NHC fully supports Hong Kong in countering COVID-19 outbreak
A panel of epidemiology experts set out to Hong Kong for assistance in COVID-19 fight, in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 17, 2022. China's National Health Commission (NHC) said in a statement on the website that it has been paying close attention to the fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Hong Kong.(Xinhua/Liang Xu)
BEIJING, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's National Health Commission (NHC) on Thursday said it will continue fully supporting the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government and meet its demands in containing the current COVID-19 outbreak.
The commission said in a statement on the website that it has been paying close attention to the fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Hong Kong.
A panel of epidemiology experts were sent from Guangdong Province to Hong Kong on Thursday, along with two mobile COVID-19 test vehicles, read the statement.
