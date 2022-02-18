Domestic violence shelter in U.S. city says cases more severe during pandemic: report

Xinhua) 10:07, February 18, 2022

DENVER, the United States, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- Calls for help at one domestic violence shelter in Denver have fallen, but the severity of cases is growing, according to a local media report.

"Much of it has to do with the increased isolation. Isolation has always been a huge tactic of perpetrators of domestic violence to use to keep their victims away from loved ones and systems of support," SafeHouse Denver Chief Program Officer Abby Hansen was quoted as saying by U.S. television station KDVR.

"What we see nowadays is the increased intensity of the calls. Although we might have the same number of folks coming into our services, their needs are so much greater than what we've seen in the past," Hansen added.

SafeHouse Denver provides emergency shelter, extended stay housing, counseling, and more to domestic violence survivors.

U.S. media have called the ripple effects of COVID-19 on the increase of violence against women a "shadow pandemic."

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)