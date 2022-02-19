Foreign volunteers help fight against latest COVID-19 resurgence in Suzhou

Xinhua) 13:50, February 19, 2022

Ellen Touchstone thumbs up at a COVID-19 testing site in the Suzhou Industrial Park in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 18, 2022. The Suzhou Industrial Park launched its third round of COVID-19 nucleic acid testing on Friday. In order to facilitate foreigners living in the region to take COVID-19 tests, American volunteers Ellen Touchstone and Dinh Thang, together with other language volunteers, provided service at the COVID-19 testing site, helping fight against the latest COVID-19 resurgence in Suzhou. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Ellen Touchstone (front) works at a COVID-19 testing site in the Suzhou Industrial Park in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 18, 2022. The Suzhou Industrial Park launched its third round of COVID-19 nucleic acid testing on Friday. In order to facilitate foreigners living in the region to take COVID-19 tests, American volunteers Ellen Touchstone and Dinh Thang, together with other language volunteers, provided service at the COVID-19 testing site, helping fight against the latest COVID-19 resurgence in Suzhou. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Dinh Thang (1st L) helps a foreign resident at a COVID-19 testing site in the Suzhou Industrial Park in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 18, 2022. The Suzhou Industrial Park launched its third round of COVID-19 nucleic acid testing on Friday. In order to facilitate foreigners living in the region to take COVID-19 tests, American volunteers Ellen Touchstone and Dinh Thang, together with other language volunteers, provided service at the COVID-19 testing site, helping fight against the latest COVID-19 resurgence in Suzhou. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Volunteer Wu Qiong registers information for residents at a COVID-19 testing site in the Suzhou Industrial Park in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 18, 2022. The Suzhou Industrial Park launched its third round of COVID-19 nucleic acid testing on Friday. In order to facilitate foreigners living in the region to take COVID-19 tests, American volunteers Ellen Touchstone and Dinh Thang, together with other language volunteers, provided service at the COVID-19 testing site, helping fight against the latest COVID-19 resurgence in Suzhou. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Ellen Touchstone (R, front) talks with volunteer Wang Jun at a COVID-19 testing site in the Suzhou Industrial Park in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 18, 2022. The Suzhou Industrial Park launched its third round of COVID-19 nucleic acid testing on Friday. In order to facilitate foreigners living in the region to take COVID-19 tests, American volunteers Ellen Touchstone and Dinh Thang, together with other language volunteers, provided service at the COVID-19 testing site, helping fight against the latest COVID-19 resurgence in Suzhou. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Volunteers Wu Qiong (R) and Gao Jie (C) register information for residents at a COVID-19 testing site in the Suzhou Industrial Park in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 18, 2022. The Suzhou Industrial Park launched its third round of COVID-19 nucleic acid testing on Friday. In order to facilitate foreigners living in the region to take COVID-19 tests, American volunteers Ellen Touchstone and Dinh Thang, together with other language volunteers, provided service at the COVID-19 testing site, helping fight against the latest COVID-19 resurgence in Suzhou. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Wang Jun (L) helps a foreign resident to take a test at a COVID-19 testing site in the Suzhou Industrial Park in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 18, 2022. The Suzhou Industrial Park launched its third round of COVID-19 nucleic acid testing on Friday. In order to facilitate foreigners living in the region to take COVID-19 tests, American volunteers Ellen Touchstone and Dinh Thang, together with other language volunteers, provided service at the COVID-19 testing site, helping fight against the latest COVID-19 resurgence in Suzhou. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

A foreign resident takes COVID-19 test at a COVID-19 testing site in the Suzhou Industrial Park in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 18, 2022. The Suzhou Industrial Park launched its third round of COVID-19 nucleic acid testing on Friday. In order to facilitate foreigners living in the region to take COVID-19 tests, American volunteers Ellen Touchstone and Dinh Thang, together with other language volunteers, provided service at the COVID-19 testing site, helping fight against the latest COVID-19 resurgence in Suzhou. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Volunteers Wu Qiong (1st R) and Gao Jie (2nd R) register information for a kid s at a COVID-19 testing site in the Suzhou Industrial Park in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 18, 2022. The Suzhou Industrial Park launched its third round of COVID-19 nucleic acid testing on Friday. In order to facilitate foreigners living in the region to take COVID-19 tests, American volunteers Ellen Touchstone and Dinh Thang, together with other language volunteers, provided service at the COVID-19 testing site, helping fight against the latest COVID-19 resurgence in Suzhou. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Ellen Touchstone (1st L) maintains order at a COVID-19 testing site in the Suzhou Industrial Park in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 18, 2022. The Suzhou Industrial Park launched its third round of COVID-19 nucleic acid testing on Friday. In order to facilitate foreigners living in the region to take COVID-19 tests, American volunteers Ellen Touchstone and Dinh Thang, together with other language volunteers, provided service at the COVID-19 testing site, helping fight against the latest COVID-19 resurgence in Suzhou. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

