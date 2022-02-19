Home>>
U.S. poor response to pandemic shocks the world: The Seattle Times
(Xinhua) 09:34, February 19, 2022
NEW YORK, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- The United States, with much capacity at the start of the pandemic, has shocked the world by its poor response to COVID-19, U.S. newspaper The Seattle Times has reported.
The United States, which once ranked first for being ready for a virus outbreak, has been among the worst in the world in both COVID-19 infections and deaths, the report said.
Compared with countries with good anti-pandemic performance, the United States enjoys far less citizen's trust in government, it added.
