China's Suzhou reports 6 new confirmed COVID-19 cases
Aerial photo shows a COVID-19 testing site in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
NANJING, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- The eastern Chinese city of Suzhou in Jiangsu Province reported six confirmed COVID-19 cases and eight asymptomatic carriers, in the first 15 hours on Friday, according to local health authorities.
As of 3 p.m. Friday, Suzhou had registered a total of 52 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 29 asymptomatic carriers since new infections were reported on Feb. 13, said the city's epidemic prevention and control headquarters.
The number of medium-risk areas for COVID-19 in the city has also been updated to a total of 41.
Over 6,200 medical workers from other parts of the province have been sent to Suzhou to help accelerate its mass testings. From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, more than 6.45 million local residents had been sampled during its latest citywide nucleic acid testing campaign.
To curb the spread of the virus and tighten anti-epidemic measures, Suzhou has inspected and offered guidance on disease prevention and control work to over 6,000 companies in the city involved in imported cold-chain foods, imported cargoes and inbound mails.
A child has her temperature checked at a COVID-19 testing site in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
Aerial photo shows a COVID-19 testing site in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
A citizen receives COVID-19 nucleic acid test at a COVID-19 testing site in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
A child receives COVID-19 nucleic acid test at a COVID-19 testing site in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
Photos
