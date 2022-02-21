Home>>
China's Yunnan reports 4 new local COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 09:45, February 21, 2022
KUNMING, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Yunnan Province reported four new locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and one asymptomatic carrier on Sunday, local health authorities said Monday.
Among the four new confirmed cases, three were registered in the border city of Ruili and the other in Hekou, a southern county of the Hani-Yi Autonomous Prefecture of Honghe. The asymptomatic carrier was spotted while under quarantine as a close contact of previous cases in Malipo County, the provincial health commission noted.
As of Sunday, the province had 38 confirmed COVID-19 cases undergoing treatment, and 739 close contacts under medical observation, the commission said.
