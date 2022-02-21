Home>>
China's Shenzhen reports 6 local confirmed COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 16:12, February 21, 2022
SHENZHEN, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- The southern Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen reported six new locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and one new local asymptomatic carrier on Sunday, the municipal health commission said Monday.
Five of the seven new infections were found among close contacts of previously reported cases. The other two were detected during the city's nucleic acid testings for key groups.
The new cases have been sent to a designated hospital for medical treatment and are in stable condition.
