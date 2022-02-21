Supermarkets mobilized to provide vegetable packages for residents in quarantine in Jiangsu

Xinhua

A volunteer takes vegetable packages from a staff member at Suzhou Industrial Park in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 20, 2022. A number of large supermarkets at Suzhou Industrial Park have been mobilized to provide vegetable packages for residents in quarantine to meet their daily needs since the recent resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the city. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

