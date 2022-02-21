Home>>
Supermarkets mobilized to provide vegetable packages for residents in quarantine in Jiangsu
(Xinhua) 14:13, February 21, 2022
A volunteer takes vegetable packages from a staff member at Suzhou Industrial Park in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 20, 2022. A number of large supermarkets at Suzhou Industrial Park have been mobilized to provide vegetable packages for residents in quarantine to meet their daily needs since the recent resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the city. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Beyond record golds, China witnesses inspiring breakthroughs at Beijing 2022
- In pics: closing ceremony of Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games
- Gu wins women's free ski halfpipe, her second gold for China at Beijing 2022
- Beijing 2022 mascot Bing Dwen Dwen rises as an Olympic star as irresistibly cute design wins widespread acclaim
Related Stories
- Mainland medical experts arrive in HK
- China's Yunnan reports 4 new local COVID-19 cases
- 150,000 boxes of traditional Chinese medicines donated by mainland arrive in Hong Kong
- Mainland medical experts continue inspection of Hong Kong's anti-COVID work
- China's Suzhou reports 6 new confirmed COVID-19 cases
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.