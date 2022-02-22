Hohhot launches third round of COVID-19 nucleic acid testing

Xinhua) 08:21, February 22, 2022

Medical staff members work inside a COVID-19 testing laboratory in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 20, 2022. Hohhot launched its third round of COVID-19 nucleic acid testing on Monday. Mobile PCR laboratories and air-inflated laboratories have been put into use to improve testing efficiency.

Authorities started building a testing site in Saihan District on Feb. 17, and the facility was in operation in just one day.

The testing site can conduct a maximum of one million tests per day in its six laboratories, where more than 130 staff members work in three shifts to provide 24/7 coverage. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

Medical workers walk outside a COVID-19 testing laboratory in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 20, 2022. Hohhot launched its third round of COVID-19 nucleic acid testing on Monday. Mobile PCR laboratories and air-inflated laboratories have been put into use to improve testing efficiency.

A medical worker adds samples into a cabinet inside a COVID-19 testing laboratory in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 20, 2022. Hohhot launched its third round of COVID-19 nucleic acid testing on Monday. Mobile PCR laboratories and air-inflated laboratories have been put into use to improve testing efficiency.

A medical staff member works inside a COVID-19 testing laboratory in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 20, 2022. Hohhot launched its third round of COVID-19 nucleic acid testing on Monday. Mobile PCR laboratories and air-inflated laboratories have been put into use to improve testing efficiency.

A medical worker operates a sampling device inside a COVID-19 testing laboratory in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 20, 2022. Hohhot launched its third round of COVID-19 nucleic acid testing on Monday. Mobile PCR laboratories and air-inflated laboratories have been put into use to improve testing efficiency.

A medical worker adds samples into a cabinet inside a COVID-19 testing laboratory in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 20, 2022. Hohhot launched its third round of COVID-19 nucleic acid testing on Monday. Mobile PCR laboratories and air-inflated laboratories have been put into use to improve testing efficiency.

A medical worker delivers COVID-19 test samples through the window of a testing laboratory in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 20, 2022. Hohhot launched its third round of COVID-19 nucleic acid testing on Monday. Mobile PCR laboratories and air-inflated laboratories have been put into use to improve testing efficiency.

A medical worker inputs password to enter a COVID-19 testing laboratory in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 20, 2022. Hohhot launched its third round of COVID-19 nucleic acid testing on Monday. Mobile PCR laboratories and air-inflated laboratories have been put into use to improve testing efficiency.

