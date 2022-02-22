Home>>
More than 3.09 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 15:41, February 22, 2022
BEIJING, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on the Chinese mainland had reached over 3.09 billion by Monday, up about 5.6 million over the day before, data from the National Health Commission showed Tuesday.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Omicron wave accounts for more deaths than Delta surge in U.S.: Seattle Times
- Commentary: What's behind WSJ's recognition of China's anti-COVID policy
- HK builds air-inflated labs to improve nucleic acid testing capabilities
- Chinese mainland reports 59 new local COVID-19 cases
- Feature: Couple fighting epidemic in east China's Suzhou
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.