More than 3.09 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

Xinhua) 15:41, February 22, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on the Chinese mainland had reached over 3.09 billion by Monday, up about 5.6 million over the day before, data from the National Health Commission showed Tuesday.

