Chinese mainland reports 90 new local COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Xinhua) 11:11, February 23, 2022

Medical workers walk outside a COVID-19 testing laboratory in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

BEIJING, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 90 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

According to the commission's daily report, Inner Mongolia reported 47 of the new local infections, while Beijing reported 10, Liaoning nine, Guangdong seven, Sichuan six and Hubei five. The provinces of Jiangsu and Yunnan each reported two, while Heilongjiang and Shandong each reported one.

A total of 115 imported COVID-19 cases were reported in 12 provincial-level regions on Tuesday, said the commission.

Two new suspected cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were reported in Shanghai as well, said the commission, adding that no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day.

A total of 67 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Tuesday, of whom 51 arrived from outside the mainland, according to the commission.

On Tuesday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on the Chinese mainland, both local and imported, was 108,194.

There were 1,960 patients still under treatment on Tuesday, of whom 14 were in severe condition. A total of 4,636 patients had died of the virus on the mainland since the outbreak of the disease.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)