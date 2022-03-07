E-commerce platform helps boost flower farmers’ incomes in SW China’s Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 16:15, March 07, 2022

Chinese e-commerce platform Pinduoduo has adopted a mode of directly shipping fresh flowers from growing areas in southwest China’s Yunnan Province to consumers across the country, helping flower farmers to increase their incomes.

Local citizens buy fresh flowers at a flower market in Kunming, capital of Yunnan Province on Feb. 9, 2021. (Photo/Xinhua)

Based on this mode, Yang Daolin, a man with disabilities from east China’s Anhui Province, set up an online shop on the platform. Yang had originally come across the fresh flower business online out of the blue, but now he is an active participant operating a successful business of his own. He has established bases for growing fresh flowers in several places of Yunnan and inked purchase contracts with local flower growers, helping more than 330 farmer households boost their incomes.

The business mode has not only simplified distribution links while better ensuring the quality of fresh flowers, but has also enabled a larger number of customers to buy fresh flowers at comparatively more favorable prices.

Yunnan has become the largest production base in the world for fresh cut flowers in terms of production area and yield, according to the Yunnan provincial development and reform commission.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)