700,000 cherry trees in full blossom in SW China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 08:10, March 18, 2022

Aerial photo taken on March 17, 2022 shows blooming cherry blossoms at a cherry garden in Gui'an New Area of Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

GUIYANG, March 17 (Xinhua) -- A cherry garden covering an area of 24,000 mu (about 1,600 hectares) with 700,000 cherry trees ushered in blossoming season recently in Gui'an New Area, southwest China's Guizhou Province.

Aerial photo taken on March 17, 2022 shows blooming cherry blossoms at a cherry garden in Gui'an New Area of Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Aerial panoramic photo taken on March 17, 2022 shows blooming cherry blossoms at Gui'an New Area in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

