Guizhou makes efforts to integrate agriculture with tourism, cultural industries
Aerial photo taken on March 7, 2022 shows the scenery of cole flower fields in Panzhou, southwest China's Guizhou Province. In the process of consolidating poverty alleviation achievements and promoting rural revitalization, Guizhou has actively guided farmers to change farming methods and develop suitable agriculture industry in mountainous areas. At the same time, Guizhou made efforts to integrate agriculture with tourism and cultural industries, which helped to increase agricultural efficiency and farmers' income. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
Aerial photo taken on March 8, 2022 shows farmers working in the fields in Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province. In the process of consolidating poverty alleviation achievements and promoting rural revitalization, Guizhou has actively guided farmers to change farming methods and develop suitable agriculture industry in mountainous areas. At the same time, Guizhou made efforts to integrate agriculture with tourism and cultural industries, which helped to increase agricultural efficiency and farmers' income. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
Farmers harvest taroes in Panzhou, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 7, 2022. In the process of consolidating poverty alleviation achievements and promoting rural revitalization, Guizhou has actively guided farmers to change farming methods and develop suitable agriculture industry in mountainous areas. At the same time, Guizhou made efforts to integrate agriculture with tourism and cultural industries, which helped to increase agricultural efficiency and farmers' income. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
Farmers work in the fields in Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 8, 2022. In the process of consolidating poverty alleviation achievements and promoting rural revitalization, Guizhou has actively guided farmers to change farming methods and develop suitable agriculture industry in mountainous areas. At the same time, Guizhou made efforts to integrate agriculture with tourism and cultural industries, which helped to increase agricultural efficiency and farmers' income. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
Aerial photo taken on March 8, 2022 shows farmers working in the fields in Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province. In the process of consolidating poverty alleviation achievements and promoting rural revitalization, Guizhou has actively guided farmers to change farming methods and develop suitable agriculture industry in mountainous areas. At the same time, Guizhou made efforts to integrate agriculture with tourism and cultural industries, which helped to increase agricultural efficiency and farmers' income. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
Tourists view the scenery of cole flower fields in Panzhou, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 7, 2022. In the process of consolidating poverty alleviation achievements and promoting rural revitalization, Guizhou has actively guided farmers to change farming methods and develop suitable agriculture industry in mountainous areas. At the same time, Guizhou made efforts to integrate agriculture with tourism and cultural industries, which helped to increase agricultural efficiency and farmers' income. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
Farmers work in the fields in Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 8, 2022. In the process of consolidating poverty alleviation achievements and promoting rural revitalization, Guizhou has actively guided farmers to change farming methods and develop suitable agriculture industry in mountainous areas. At the same time, Guizhou made efforts to integrate agriculture with tourism and cultural industries, which helped to increase agricultural efficiency and farmers' income. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
Photos
