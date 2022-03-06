Pic story: Miao girl embraces her new semester in Guizhou

Xinhua) 10:31, March 06, 2022

Pan Xuefei (L) herds the cattle with her peers in Dadai Miao Village, Bingmei Township, Congjiang County in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 20, 2021. Pan Xuefei, a girl of the Miao ethnic group from Dadai Miao Village of Congjiang County in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Guizhou Province, is embracing her new semester at a middle school in Guizhou's capital city of Guiyang after graduating from a village elementary school. In recent years, Dadai Miao Village has seen a steady progress in people's living conditions as well as children's education. With the government's support, brand-new buildings have been built at local elementary schools and roads to and within the village have been paved. Girls' education has also received more attention from the government. Upon graduating from Dadai Elementary School in the fall of 2021, Pan Xuefei, together with nine other children in the village, got the opportunity to study at a middle school in the capital city of Guiyang benefiting from the government's paired support project. "My dream is to be a village teacher in my hometown," said Pan Xuefei. "I want to pass knowledge on to children like me in the mountainous area and help them see the outside world and pursue their dreams." (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Teachers from Guiyang providing support to Dadai Elementary School see Pan Xuefei (2nd R) off in Dadai Miao Village, Bingmei Township, Congjiang County in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 21, 2021. Pan Xuefei, a girl of the Miao ethnic group from Dadai Miao Village of Congjiang County in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Guizhou Province, is embracing her new semester at a middle school in Guizhou's capital city of Guiyang after graduating from a village elementary school. In recent years, Dadai Miao Village has seen a steady progress in people's living conditions as well as children's education. With the government's support, brand-new buildings have been built at local elementary schools and roads to and within the village have been paved. Girls' education has also received more attention from the government. Upon graduating from Dadai Elementary School in the fall of 2021, Pan Xuefei, together with nine other children in the village, got the opportunity to study at a middle school in the capital city of Guiyang benefiting from the government's paired support project. "My dream is to be a village teacher in my hometown," said Pan Xuefei. "I want to pass knowledge on to children like me in the mountainous area and help them see the outside world and pursue their dreams." (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Pan Xuefei (2nd L) goes back home after school in Dadai Miao Village, Bingmei Township, Congjiang County in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 25, 2021. Pan Xuefei, a girl of the Miao ethnic group from Dadai Miao Village of Congjiang County in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Guizhou Province, is embracing her new semester at a middle school in Guizhou's capital city of Guiyang after graduating from a village elementary school. In recent years, Dadai Miao Village has seen a steady progress in people's living conditions as well as children's education. With the government's support, brand-new buildings have been built at local elementary schools and roads to and within the village have been paved. Girls' education has also received more attention from the government. Upon graduating from Dadai Elementary School in the fall of 2021, Pan Xuefei, together with nine other children in the village, got the opportunity to study at a middle school in the capital city of Guiyang benefiting from the government's paired support project. "My dream is to be a village teacher in my hometown," said Pan Xuefei. "I want to pass knowledge on to children like me in the mountainous area and help them see the outside world and pursue their dreams." (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Pan Xuefei (2nd L) greets the villagers in Dadai Miao Village, Bingmei Township, Congjiang County in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 20, 2021. Pan Xuefei, a girl of the Miao ethnic group from Dadai Miao Village of Congjiang County in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Guizhou Province, is embracing her new semester at a middle school in Guizhou's capital city of Guiyang after graduating from a village elementary school. In recent years, Dadai Miao Village has seen a steady progress in people's living conditions as well as children's education. With the government's support, brand-new buildings have been built at local elementary schools and roads to and within the village have been paved. Girls' education has also received more attention from the government. Upon graduating from Dadai Elementary School in the fall of 2021, Pan Xuefei, together with nine other children in the village, got the opportunity to study at a middle school in the capital city of Guiyang benefiting from the government's paired support project. "My dream is to be a village teacher in my hometown," said Pan Xuefei. "I want to pass knowledge on to children like me in the mountainous area and help them see the outside world and pursue their dreams." (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Up: Liduanfen Middle School is pictured in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 27, 2022 (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin). Middle: Dadai Elementary School is pictured in Dadai Miao Village, Bingmei Township, Congjiang County in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 25, 2021(Xinhua/Yang Wenbin). Bottom: Dadai Elementary School before renovation is pictured in Dadai Miao Village, Bingmei Township, Congjiang County in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 1, 2017. Pan Xuefei, a girl of the Miao ethnic group from Dadai Miao Village of Congjiang County in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Guizhou Province, is embracing her new semester at a middle school in Guizhou's capital city of Guiyang after graduating from a village elementary school. In recent years, Dadai Miao Village has seen a steady progress in people's living conditions as well as children's education. With the government's support, brand-new buildings have been built at local elementary schools and roads to and within the village have been paved. Girls' education has also received more attention from the government. Upon graduating from Dadai Elementary School in the fall of 2021, Pan Xuefei, together with nine other children in the village, got the opportunity to study at a middle school in the capital city of Guiyang benefiting from the government's paired support project. "My dream is to be a village teacher in my hometown," said Pan Xuefei. "I want to pass knowledge on to children like me in the mountainous area and help them see the outside world and pursue their dreams." (Xinhua)

Pan Xuefei reads outside the classroom at Dadai Elementary School in Dadai Miao Village, Bingmei Township, Congjiang County in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 24, 2021. Pan Xuefei, a girl of the Miao ethnic group from Dadai Miao Village of Congjiang County in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Guizhou Province, is embracing her new semester at a middle school in Guizhou's capital city of Guiyang after graduating from a village elementary school. In recent years, Dadai Miao Village has seen a steady progress in people's living conditions as well as children's education. With the government's support, brand-new buildings have been built at local elementary schools and roads to and within the village have been paved. Girls' education has also received more attention from the government. Upon graduating from Dadai Elementary School in the fall of 2021, Pan Xuefei, together with nine other children in the village, got the opportunity to study at a middle school in the capital city of Guiyang benefiting from the government's paired support project. "My dream is to be a village teacher in my hometown," said Pan Xuefei. "I want to pass knowledge on to children like me in the mountainous area and help them see the outside world and pursue their dreams." (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Pan Xuefei (2nd R) plays basketball on the playground at Dadai Elementary School in Dadai Miao Village, Bingmei Township, Congjiang County in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 24, 2021. Pan Xuefei, a girl of the Miao ethnic group from Dadai Miao Village of Congjiang County in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Guizhou Province, is embracing her new semester at a middle school in Guizhou's capital city of Guiyang after graduating from a village elementary school. In recent years, Dadai Miao Village has seen a steady progress in people's living conditions as well as children's education. With the government's support, brand-new buildings have been built at local elementary schools and roads to and within the village have been paved. Girls' education has also received more attention from the government. Upon graduating from Dadai Elementary School in the fall of 2021, Pan Xuefei, together with nine other children in the village, got the opportunity to study at a middle school in the capital city of Guiyang benefiting from the government's paired support project. "My dream is to be a village teacher in my hometown," said Pan Xuefei. "I want to pass knowledge on to children like me in the mountainous area and help them see the outside world and pursue their dreams." (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Pan Xuefei (R) learns spinning in Dadai Miao Village, Bingmei Township, Congjiang County in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 20, 2021. Pan Xuefei, a girl of the Miao ethnic group from Dadai Miao Village of Congjiang County in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Guizhou Province, is embracing her new semester at a middle school in Guizhou's capital city of Guiyang after graduating from a village elementary school. In recent years, Dadai Miao Village has seen a steady progress in people's living conditions as well as children's education. With the government's support, brand-new buildings have been built at local elementary schools and roads to and within the village have been paved. Girls' education has also received more attention from the government. Upon graduating from Dadai Elementary School in the fall of 2021, Pan Xuefei, together with nine other children in the village, got the opportunity to study at a middle school in the capital city of Guiyang benefiting from the government's paired support project. "My dream is to be a village teacher in my hometown," said Pan Xuefei. "I want to pass knowledge on to children like me in the mountainous area and help them see the outside world and pursue their dreams." (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Combo photo shows Pan Xuefei attending a class at Liduanfen Middle School in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 27, 2022 (up); and Pan Xuefei attending a class at Dadai Elementary School in Dadai Miao Village, Bingmei Township, Congjiang County in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 24, 2021. Pan Xuefei, a girl of the Miao ethnic group from Dadai Miao Village of Congjiang County in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Guizhou Province, is embracing her new semester at a middle school in Guizhou's capital city of Guiyang after graduating from a village elementary school. In recent years, Dadai Miao Village has seen a steady progress in people's living conditions as well as children's education. With the government's support, brand-new buildings have been built at local elementary schools and roads to and within the village have been paved. Girls' education has also received more attention from the government. Upon graduating from Dadai Elementary School in the fall of 2021, Pan Xuefei, together with nine other children in the village, got the opportunity to study at a middle school in the capital city of Guiyang benefiting from the government's paired support project. "My dream is to be a village teacher in my hometown," said Pan Xuefei. "I want to pass knowledge on to children like me in the mountainous area and help them see the outside world and pursue their dreams." (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Pan Xuefei does homework at home in Dadai Miao Village, Bingmei Township, Congjiang County in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 25, 2021. Pan Xuefei, a girl of the Miao ethnic group from Dadai Miao Village of Congjiang County in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Guizhou Province, is embracing her new semester at a middle school in Guizhou's capital city of Guiyang after graduating from a village elementary school. In recent years, Dadai Miao Village has seen a steady progress in people's living conditions as well as children's education. With the government's support, brand-new buildings have been built at local elementary schools and roads to and within the village have been paved. Girls' education has also received more attention from the government. Upon graduating from Dadai Elementary School in the fall of 2021, Pan Xuefei, together with nine other children in the village, got the opportunity to study at a middle school in the capital city of Guiyang benefiting from the government's paired support project. "My dream is to be a village teacher in my hometown," said Pan Xuefei. "I want to pass knowledge on to children like me in the mountainous area and help them see the outside world and pursue their dreams." (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 25, 2021 shows Dadai Elementary School (L) in Dadai Miao Village, Bingmei Township, Congjiang County in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Pan Xuefei, a girl of the Miao ethnic group from Dadai Miao Village of Congjiang County in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Guizhou Province, is embracing her new semester at a middle school in Guizhou's capital city of Guiyang after graduating from a village elementary school. In recent years, Dadai Miao Village has seen a steady progress in people's living conditions as well as children's education. With the government's support, brand-new buildings have been built at local elementary schools and roads to and within the village have been paved. Girls' education has also received more attention from the government. Upon graduating from Dadai Elementary School in the fall of 2021, Pan Xuefei, together with nine other children in the village, got the opportunity to study at a middle school in the capital city of Guiyang benefiting from the government's paired support project. "My dream is to be a village teacher in my hometown," said Pan Xuefei. "I want to pass knowledge on to children like me in the mountainous area and help them see the outside world and pursue their dreams." (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Pan Xuefei (L) does homework at Liduanfen Middle School in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 27, 2022. Pan Xuefei, a girl of the Miao ethnic group from Dadai Miao Village of Congjiang County in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Guizhou Province, is embracing her new semester at a middle school in Guizhou's capital city of Guiyang after graduating from a village elementary school. In recent years, Dadai Miao Village has seen a steady progress in people's living conditions as well as children's education. With the government's support, brand-new buildings have been built at local elementary schools and roads to and within the village have been paved. Girls' education has also received more attention from the government. Upon graduating from Dadai Elementary School in the fall of 2021, Pan Xuefei, together with nine other children in the village, got the opportunity to study at a middle school in the capital city of Guiyang benefiting from the government's paired support project. "My dream is to be a village teacher in my hometown," said Pan Xuefei. "I want to pass knowledge on to children like me in the mountainous area and help them see the outside world and pursue their dreams." (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Long Bin (L) of Dadai Elementary School helps Pan Xuefei with her homework in Dadai Miao Village, Bingmei Township, Congjiang County in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 25, 2021. Pan Xuefei, a girl of the Miao ethnic group from Dadai Miao Village of Congjiang County in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Guizhou Province, is embracing her new semester at a middle school in Guizhou's capital city of Guiyang after graduating from a village elementary school. In recent years, Dadai Miao Village has seen a steady progress in people's living conditions as well as children's education. With the government's support, brand-new buildings have been built at local elementary schools and roads to and within the village have been paved. Girls' education has also received more attention from the government. Upon graduating from Dadai Elementary School in the fall of 2021, Pan Xuefei, together with nine other children in the village, got the opportunity to study at a middle school in the capital city of Guiyang benefiting from the government's paired support project. "My dream is to be a village teacher in my hometown," said Pan Xuefei. "I want to pass knowledge on to children like me in the mountainous area and help them see the outside world and pursue their dreams." (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Pan Xuefei calls her mom using a telephone especially prepared for the students from villages at Liduanfen Middle School in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 27, 2022. Pan Xuefei, a girl of the Miao ethnic group from Dadai Miao Village of Congjiang County in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Guizhou Province, is embracing her new semester at a middle school in Guizhou's capital city of Guiyang after graduating from a village elementary school. In recent years, Dadai Miao Village has seen a steady progress in people's living conditions as well as children's education. With the government's support, brand-new buildings have been built at local elementary schools and roads to and within the village have been paved. Girls' education has also received more attention from the government. Upon graduating from Dadai Elementary School in the fall of 2021, Pan Xuefei, together with nine other children in the village, got the opportunity to study at a middle school in the capital city of Guiyang benefiting from the government's paired support project. "My dream is to be a village teacher in my hometown," said Pan Xuefei. "I want to pass knowledge on to children like me in the mountainous area and help them see the outside world and pursue their dreams." (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Combo photo shows Pan Xuefei (R) having dinner at Liduanfen Middle School in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 27, 2022 (up); and Pan Xuefei (2nd L) having dinner at Dadai Elementary School in Dadai Miao Village, Bingmei Township, Congjiang County in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 24, 2021. Pan Xuefei, a girl of the Miao ethnic group from Dadai Miao Village of Congjiang County in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Guizhou Province, is embracing her new semester at a middle school in Guizhou's capital city of Guiyang after graduating from a village elementary school. In recent years, Dadai Miao Village has seen a steady progress in people's living conditions as well as children's education. With the government's support, brand-new buildings have been built at local elementary schools and roads to and within the village have been paved. Girls' education has also received more attention from the government. Upon graduating from Dadai Elementary School in the fall of 2021, Pan Xuefei, together with nine other children in the village, got the opportunity to study at a middle school in the capital city of Guiyang benefiting from the government's paired support project. "My dream is to be a village teacher in my hometown," said Pan Xuefei. "I want to pass knowledge on to children like me in the mountainous area and help them see the outside world and pursue their dreams." (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Pan Xuefei makes the bed at her dormitory at Liduanfen Middle School in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 27, 2022. Pan Xuefei, a girl of the Miao ethnic group from Dadai Miao Village of Congjiang County in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Guizhou Province, is embracing her new semester at a middle school in Guizhou's capital city of Guiyang after graduating from a village elementary school. In recent years, Dadai Miao Village has seen a steady progress in people's living conditions as well as children's education. With the government's support, brand-new buildings have been built at local elementary schools and roads to and within the village have been paved. Girls' education has also received more attention from the government. Upon graduating from Dadai Elementary School in the fall of 2021, Pan Xuefei, together with nine other children in the village, got the opportunity to study at a middle school in the capital city of Guiyang benefiting from the government's paired support project. "My dream is to be a village teacher in my hometown," said Pan Xuefei. "I want to pass knowledge on to children like me in the mountainous area and help them see the outside world and pursue their dreams." (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Pan Xuefei (C) poses for a photo with her peers in Dadai Miao Village, Bingmei Township, Congjiang County in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 25, 2021. Pan Xuefei, a girl of the Miao ethnic group from Dadai Miao Village of Congjiang County in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Guizhou Province, is embracing her new semester at a middle school in Guizhou's capital city of Guiyang after graduating from a village elementary school. In recent years, Dadai Miao Village has seen a steady progress in people's living conditions as well as children's education. With the government's support, brand-new buildings have been built at local elementary schools and roads to and within the village have been paved. Girls' education has also received more attention from the government. Upon graduating from Dadai Elementary School in the fall of 2021, Pan Xuefei, together with nine other children in the village, got the opportunity to study at a middle school in the capital city of Guiyang benefiting from the government's paired support project. "My dream is to be a village teacher in my hometown," said Pan Xuefei. "I want to pass knowledge on to children like me in the mountainous area and help them see the outside world and pursue their dreams." (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Combo photo shows Pan Xuefei (front) arranging her new textbooks at Liduanfen Middle School in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 27, 2022 (up); and Pan Xuefei heads for her peer's home to do homework in Dadai Miao Village, Bingmei Township, Congjiang County in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 25, 2021. Pan Xuefei, a girl of the Miao ethnic group from Dadai Miao Village of Congjiang County in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Guizhou Province, is embracing her new semester at a middle school in Guizhou's capital city of Guiyang after graduating from a village elementary school. In recent years, Dadai Miao Village has seen a steady progress in people's living conditions as well as children's education. With the government's support, brand-new buildings have been built at local elementary schools and roads to and within the village have been paved. Girls' education has also received more attention from the government. Upon graduating from Dadai Elementary School in the fall of 2021, Pan Xuefei, together with nine other children in the village, got the opportunity to study at a middle school in the capital city of Guiyang benefiting from the government's paired support project. "My dream is to be a village teacher in my hometown," said Pan Xuefei. "I want to pass knowledge on to children like me in the mountainous area and help them see the outside world and pursue their dreams." (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Pan Xuefei waves goodbye to a teacher of Dadai Elementary School as she leaves for Guiyang in Dadai Miao Village, Bingmei Township, Congjiang County in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 21, 2021. Pan Xuefei, a girl of the Miao ethnic group from Dadai Miao Village of Congjiang County in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Guizhou Province, is embracing her new semester at a middle school in Guizhou's capital city of Guiyang after graduating from a village elementary school. In recent years, Dadai Miao Village has seen a steady progress in people's living conditions as well as children's education. With the government's support, brand-new buildings have been built at local elementary schools and roads to and within the village have been paved. Girls' education has also received more attention from the government. Upon graduating from Dadai Elementary School in the fall of 2021, Pan Xuefei, together with nine other children in the village, got the opportunity to study at a middle school in the capital city of Guiyang benefiting from the government's paired support project. "My dream is to be a village teacher in my hometown," said Pan Xuefei. "I want to pass knowledge on to children like me in the mountainous area and help them see the outside world and pursue their dreams." (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

