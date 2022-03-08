Migrant birds seen at Caohai National Nature Reserve in Guizhou

Xinhua) 17:06, March 08, 2022

Black-necked cranes and other migrant birds are seen at the Caohai National Nature Reserve in Weining Yi, Hui and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

