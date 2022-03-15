We Are China

Spring scenery in London

Xinhua) 09:45, March 15, 2022

Flowers are seen in front of St James's Church in London, Britain, March 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Flowers are seen near Trafalgar Square in London, Britain, March 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Flowers are seen near the Tower of London in London, Britain, March 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Green leaves are seen near the Tower of London in London, Britain, March 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

