Spring scenery in London
(Xinhua) 09:45, March 15, 2022
Flowers are seen in front of St James's Church in London, Britain, March 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
Flowers are seen near Trafalgar Square in London, Britain, March 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
Flowers are seen in front of St James's Church in London, Britain, March 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
Flowers are seen near the Tower of London in London, Britain, March 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
Green leaves are seen near the Tower of London in London, Britain, March 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
Flowers are seen in front of St James's Church in London, Britain, March 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
Related Stories
