Spring scenery in Rome, Italy

Xinhua) 14:50, March 12, 2022

A girl enjoys leisure time at Villa Borghese in Rome, Italy, on March 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

A man takes photos at Villa Borghese in Rome, Italy, on March 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

A dog enjoys sunshine at Villa Borghese in Rome, Italy, on March 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

A couple cuddle at Villa Borghese in Rome, Italy, on March 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

A woman poses for photos at Villa Borghese in Rome, Italy, on March 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

A man plays with his dog at Villa Borghese in Rome, Italy, on March 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

People row their boats at Villa Borghese in Rome, Italy, on March 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

People walk at Villa Borghese in Rome, Italy, on March 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

