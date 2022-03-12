Spring scenery in Rome, Italy
A girl enjoys leisure time at Villa Borghese in Rome, Italy, on March 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)
A man takes photos at Villa Borghese in Rome, Italy, on March 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)
A dog enjoys sunshine at Villa Borghese in Rome, Italy, on March 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)
A couple cuddle at Villa Borghese in Rome, Italy, on March 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)
A woman poses for photos at Villa Borghese in Rome, Italy, on March 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)
A man plays with his dog at Villa Borghese in Rome, Italy, on March 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)
People row their boats at Villa Borghese in Rome, Italy, on March 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)
People walk at Villa Borghese in Rome, Italy, on March 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)
Photos
- Traditional tie-dye products of Buyi ethnic group in Guizhou popular among tourists
- Girls from mountainous areas in Hainan pursue football dreams
- Chinese artist forms elaborate images using whisked tea foam in revival of Song Dynasty’s cultural splendor
- Wild lilies in full bloom as snow melts in Xinjiang
Related Stories
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.