In pics: spring scenery across China
A weeping willow is seen in the Xuanwu Lake scenic spot in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, March 10, 2022. (Photo by Liu Jianhua/Xinhua)
Magnolia flowers are seen in full bloom in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, March 10, 2022. (Photo by Fang Dongxu/Xinhua)
Orchids are seen in full bloom in the Xuanwu Lake scenic spot in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, March 10, 2022. (Photo by Liu Jianhua/Xinhua)
A bird perches on the branch of a flowering tree in Xiaoche River Urban Wetland Park in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 10, 2022. (Photo by Deng Gang/Xinhua)
Cherry blossoms are seen in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 10, 2022. (Photo by Qi Liguang/Xinhua)
A woman picks tea leaves at a tea garden in Banliu Village, Heping Township, Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County in Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 10, 2022. (Photo by Gong Pukang/Xinhua)
People have fun amid rapeseed flowers in Daxing Village, Shixi Township, Tongzi County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 10, 2022. (Photo by Luo Xinghan/Xinhua)
People view blooming flowers at Qingxiu Mountain Park in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 10, 2022. (Photo by Yu Xiangquan/Xinhua)
A man takes photos of peach blossoms in Huaguo Village, Haila Township, Weining Yi, Hui and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 10, 2022. (Photo by Luo Dafu/Xinhua)
People view blooming flowers in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 10, 2022. (Photo by Li Xiangyu/Xinhua)
Aerial photo taken on March 10, 2022 shows a botanical garden in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Hu Xuejun/Xinhua)
