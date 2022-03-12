We Are China

In pics: spring scenery across China

Xinhua) 11:20, March 12, 2022

A weeping willow is seen in the Xuanwu Lake scenic spot in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, March 10, 2022. (Photo by Liu Jianhua/Xinhua)

Magnolia flowers are seen in full bloom in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, March 10, 2022. (Photo by Fang Dongxu/Xinhua)

Orchids are seen in full bloom in the Xuanwu Lake scenic spot in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, March 10, 2022. (Photo by Liu Jianhua/Xinhua)

A bird perches on the branch of a flowering tree in Xiaoche River Urban Wetland Park in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 10, 2022. (Photo by Deng Gang/Xinhua)

Cherry blossoms are seen in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 10, 2022. (Photo by Qi Liguang/Xinhua)

A woman picks tea leaves at a tea garden in Banliu Village, Heping Township, Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County in Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 10, 2022. (Photo by Gong Pukang/Xinhua)

People have fun amid rapeseed flowers in Daxing Village, Shixi Township, Tongzi County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 10, 2022. (Photo by Luo Xinghan/Xinhua)

People view blooming flowers at Qingxiu Mountain Park in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 10, 2022. (Photo by Yu Xiangquan/Xinhua)

A man takes photos of peach blossoms in Huaguo Village, Haila Township, Weining Yi, Hui and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 10, 2022. (Photo by Luo Dafu/Xinhua)

People view blooming flowers in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 10, 2022. (Photo by Li Xiangyu/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on March 10, 2022 shows a botanical garden in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Hu Xuejun/Xinhua)

