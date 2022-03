We Are China

In pics: spring scenery in London

Xinhua) 13:11, March 08, 2022

A man walks at a park in central London, Britain, March 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Buses run past a lawn outside Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, March 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

A bus runs past a lawn outside Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, March 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

People walk past a park in central London, Britain, March 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Flowers are seen outside Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, March 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

A worker mows the lawn outside Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, March 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Flowers are seen at a park in central London, Britain, March 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

