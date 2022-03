We Are China

Spring scenery in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Xinhua) 08:53, March 15, 2022

The Petronas Twin Towers are seen in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, March 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Photo taken on March 11, 2022 shows the scenery of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Photo taken on March 11, 2022 shows the scenery of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

People ride a bicycle at a park in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, March 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

The Petronas Twin Towers are seen in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, March 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

People have a picnic at a park in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, March 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)