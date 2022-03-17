Inheritor strives to pass on techniques for making Yunnan black tea through innovations

People's Daily Online) 10:58, March 17, 2022

Zhang Guoqin, an inheritor of the techniques for making Yunnan black tea or Dianhong tea in Fengqing county, southwest China’s Yunnan Province, has made unremitting efforts to pass on the techniques through the introduction of innovations.

Born into a family that has been making Yunnan black tea for generations in the county, Zhang mastered the techniques from a young age. The traditional techniques, which were listed as a national intangible cultural heritage item in 2014, involve steps such as withering, rolling, fermentation and baking. After decades of development, the process for making Yunnan black tea has become increasingly optimized.

Zhang set up a tea plant in 2012. By introducing advanced production lines, ensuring the quality of tea leaves, enhancing the research and development of new tea products, and cooperating with other Yunnan black tea makers in the locality, Zhang has made Yunnan black tea shine brighter and helped tea farmers increase their incomes.

Fengqing county is a world-renowned production base for Yunnan black tea. According to official data, the planting area of tea in the county has reached 313,300 mu (about 20,887 hectares). Planting tea leaves and making Yunnan black tea have become important channels for improving local people’s income growth.

Zhang hopes that the techniques for making Yunnan black tea can be passed on from generation to generation.

