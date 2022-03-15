Languages

Peach blossoms harkening spring's arrival form a sea of pink in SW China's Yunnan

(People's Daily Online) 16:54, March 15, 2022

Recently, over 130,000 square meters of peach flowers have blossomed in the city of Yuxi, southwest China's Yunnan Province, forming a sea of vivid pink hues carpeting the entire locality.

Clusters of pink peach blossoms perched on the branches dance in the breeze, attracting throngs of visitors to embrace a beautiful encounter with an early harkening of spring's arrival. 

(Photo/Yang Honglong)


