Peach blossoms harkening spring's arrival form a sea of pink in SW China's Yunnan
(People's Daily Online) 16:54, March 15, 2022
Recently, over 130,000 square meters of peach flowers have blossomed in the city of Yuxi, southwest China's Yunnan Province, forming a sea of vivid pink hues carpeting the entire locality.
Clusters of pink peach blossoms perched on the branches dance in the breeze, attracting throngs of visitors to embrace a beautiful encounter with an early harkening of spring's arrival.
(Photo/Yang Honglong)
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)
