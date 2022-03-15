China finishes construction of bridge achieving three "world firsts"

People's Daily Online) 16:01, March 15, 2022

The construction of a bridge spanning the length over Lyuzhijiang River was completed on March 9, 2022. Stretching 798 meters in length, the newly-built bridge will facilitate transportation for residents on both sides of the riverway, reducing travel time from one hour and a half to a mere two minutes.

Lyuzhijiang Bridge is a key project in the expressway network that is being constructed between Yuxi city and Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture in Southwest China's Yunnan Province.

The bridge is comprised of 61 sections that weigh a combined 10,000 tons, with the biggest steel box girder alone weighing over 180 tons. The enormous weight of the bridge is on par with that of the Eiffel Tower.

Lyuzhijiang Bridge has broken three world records with its completion. It is the first ever single-tower, single-span suspension bridge in the world. Moreover, the main span of the bridge at 780 meters and its tunnel anchor, with a maximum inclination angle of 54 degrees, have also set world records.

