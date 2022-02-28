Ministry dispatches work group to handle Yunnan road accident

Xinhua) 08:32, February 28, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Public Security has dispatched a work group to handle and guide the investigation into a major traffic accident in southwest China's Yunnan Province.

At around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, a severely overloaded heavy dump truck cartwheeled and crushed a minivan, leaving all the six people in the minivan dead.

Preliminary investigations show that, as the offending vehicle rounded a downhill bend in the city of Yuxi, it overturned due to its heavy load, which was more than twice its capacity, combined with brake failure and poor handling.

The local police have taken legal measures against the truck driver.

The ministry has asked for a detailed investigation into the accident and an assessment of the liabilities, in accordance with the law.

