Tea gardens start spring tea picking in SW China’s Yunnan

Aerial photo shows tea gardens in Niuluohe village, Jiangcheng county, Pu’er city, southwest China’s Yunnan Province. Recently, local farmers have been busy picking spring tea leaves. The tea plantation area in Jiangcheng stands at 205,700 mu (about 137 square kilometers), including 28,000 mu designated for the cultivation of organic tea. (People’s Daily Online/Hu Zunhui)