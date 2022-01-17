Asian elephants seen in Xishuangbanna national nature reserve, Yunnan

Xinhua) 09:14, January 17, 2022

A wild Asian elephant calf is seen at the Wild Elephant Valley in the Xishuangbanna national nature reserve, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 2, 2022.

Six new baby Asian elephants have been spotted in succession recently in the Wild Elephant Valley in southwest China's Yunnan Province, showing that the endangered animal's population is growing steadily in China.

The six elephant calves belong to four herds that have been frequently spotted in the valley recently, and they are expected to stay there for some time. (Wild Elephant Valley/Handout via Xinhua)

