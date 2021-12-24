Fuxian Lake in SW China's Yunnan: Splendid spring-like sights in the wintertime

People's Daily Online) 16:58, December 24, 2021

Fuxian Lake, located in southwest China's Yunnan Province, is the largest deep freshwater lake in China. Widely known for its lucid waters, it is one of China's cleanest and purest bodies of water in the southwest of the country.

At sunrise in winter, Fuxian Lake is bathed in an orange glow, with shallow ripples and reflections of rosy clouds. Rising above the tranquil waters one can see a drifting tuft of mist, and strings of willow trees blowing in the wind alongside the lake's edge. Wandering admist the willow trees, one can hear the percolating waters accompanied by twittering birds above, catching a glimpse of the sunshine beaming past the leaves. The lake and its surrounding scenery is certainly an incredible sight to behold.

