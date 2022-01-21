China's Yunnan advances clean energy capacity

KUNMING, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Yunnan Province logged more than 95 million kilowatts of installed clean energy capacity in 2021, said its governor Wang Yubo on Thursday.

Wang introduced the province's new progress on advancing green energy utilization during the ongoing fifth session of the 13th Yunnan Provincial People's Congress.

Last year, the province generated more than 330 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity using green energy. In 2022, Yunnan expects to add over 11 million kilowatts of installed new energy capacity to build a new type of power system with new energy taking the lead.

Yunnan boasts about a fifth of China's total exploitable green energy resources, ranking second nationwide. It has built 20 large and medium-sized hydropower stations in the middle and lower reaches of Jinsha River and Lancang River.

