PV power stations built in SW China's Yunnan create jobs, boost local villagers' income

Xinhua) 17:08, February 17, 2022

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 16, 2022 shows a photovoltaic power station in Yongren County of Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Taking advantage of its rich solar power resources, Yongren County has invited companies to build photovoltaic power stations, helping create jobs and boost income for local villagers. Right now, over 112 photovoltaic stations have been built countywide, achieving a total output value of 1.6 billion yuan (about 252,640,000 U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Villagers clean photovoltaic solar panels at a photovoltaic power station in Yongren County of Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 16, 2022. Taking advantage of its rich solar power resources, Yongren County has invited companies to build photovoltaic power stations, helping create jobs and boost income for local villagers. Right now, over 112 photovoltaic stations have been built countywide, achieving a total output value of 1.6 billion yuan (about 252,640,000 U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Staff members inspect solar panels at a photovoltaic power station in Yongren County of Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 16, 2022. Taking advantage of its rich solar power resources, Yongren County has invited companies to build photovoltaic power stations, helping create jobs and boost income for local villagers. Right now, over 112 photovoltaic stations have been built countywide, achieving a total output value of 1.6 billion yuan (about 252,640,000 U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)