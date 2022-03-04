China-funded Binondo-Intramuros Bridge in Manila under construction
Workers are seen on the construction site of the China-funded Binondo-Intramuros Bridge in Manila, the Philippines on March 3, 2022. The Binondo-Intramuros Bridge is a steel bowstring arch bridge in Manila City that will connect the Intramuros side and Binondo side over the Pasig River. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
