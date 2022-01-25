People create dragon, lion costumes for upcoming Chinese New Year in Manila

Xinhua) 08:28, January 25, 2022

A member of a costume workshop paints a lion head costume in Manila, the Philippines, Jan. 24, 2022. Although most of performances for the upcoming Chinese lunar New Year celebrations are canceled in Manila due to epidemic prevention and control measures, local dragon and lion costume workshops still work on creations for customers who are ready to buy or rent the costumes to display. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

A member of a costume workshop works on a lion head costume in Manila, the Philippines, Jan. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

A member of a costume workshop shows miniature lion head costumes in Manila, the Philippines, Jan. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

A member of a costume workshop arranges costumes in Manila, the Philippines, Jan. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

