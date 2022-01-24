Pic story: lion dance team of ancient town in E China

Xinhua) 08:10, January 24, 2022

Tong Panfeng poses for a photo at Qiantong ancient town in Ninghai County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 21, 2022. Tong Panfeng is an enthusiast of lion dance. At the age of 26, he quit his job to learn lion dance all over the country. In 2016, with the support of the local government, Tong returned to his hometown to promote the lion dance into school activities with an aim to help primary and middle school students keep fit and inherit the traditional culture. Thanks to the efforts of Tong, many local primary and middle school students joined the lion dance team of the town and they often practice lion dance in their spare time. In recent years, this team has achieved good results in provincial and national championships for many times.Lion dance is not only a sport but also a cultural tradition which has made the the ancient town full of vitality. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

