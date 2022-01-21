Pic story of technician responsible for maintaining Yuanjiang major bridge

Xinhua) 10:22, January 21, 2022

Shi Pengbin (L) and his colleague check the windproof equipment of the Yuanjiang major bridge over the Yuanjiang River in southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 19, 2022. Shi Pengbin, 28, is a technician responsible for maintaining the Yuanjiang major bridge, a key bridge of the China-Laos Railway project. Spanning a full length of 832.2 meters, the Yuanjiang bridge uses six bridge piers with the No.3 bridge pier, the highest pier, standing at 154 meters. Shi, who started working for the construction of the China-Laos Railway from April 2020, even postponed his wedding to guarantee on-time completion of the bridge. After the operation of China-Laos Railway, Shi's work includes checking the bridge in high places during the day, and repairing the bridge floor during the break time for rail service at night. During this year's Spring Festival holiday, Shi and his colleagues will stick to their posts to secure the railway transportation. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Shi Pengbin (L) and his colleague maintain the Yuanjiang major bridge over the Yuanjiang River in southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 19, 2022.

Shi Pengbin fills in the checking record of the Yuanjiang major bridge over the Yuanjiang River in southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 18, 2022.

Shi Pengbin (R) and his colleague prepare to maintain the Yuanjiang major bridge over the Yuanjiang River in southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 18, 2022.

Shi Pengbin checks the fence on the bridge pier of the Yuanjiang major bridge over the Yuanjiang River in southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 18, 2022.

Shi Pengbin (L), helps his colleague with safety belt at the Yuanjiang major bridge over the Yuanjiang River in southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 18, 2022.

Shi Pengbin (R) and his colleagues return from work on the Yuanjiang major bridge over the Yuanjiang River in southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 18, 2022.

Shi Pengbin poses for a photo on the Yuanjiang major bridge over the Yuanjiang River in southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 18, 2022.

Shi Pengbin (L) explains to his colleague about maintaining the Yuanjiang major bridge over the Yuanjiang River in southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 18, 2022.

Shi Pengbin (C), poses for a photo with his colleagues on the Yuanjiang major bridge over the Yuanjiang River in southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 18, 2022.

Shi Pengbin and his colleague check the bearing of Yuanjiang major bridge over the Yuanjiang River in southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 18, 2022.

Shi Pengbin (R) and his colleague work on the Yuanjiang major bridge over the Yuanjiang River in southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 18, 2022.

Shi Pengbin (L) and his colleagues work on the Yuanjiang major bridge over the Yuanjiang River in southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 18, 2022.

Shi Pengbin (L) and his colleague work on the Yuanjiang major bridge over the Yuanjiang River in southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 18, 2022.

Shi Pengbin (R), arranges his safety belt at the Yuanjiang major bridge over the Yuanjiang River in southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 18, 2022.

Aerial photo shows a train crossing the Yuanjiang major bridge over the Yuanjiang River in southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 18, 2022.

Shi Pengbin checks the Yuanjiang major bridge over the Yuanjiang River in southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 18, 2022.

