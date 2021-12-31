Mega cross-sea bridge in E China opens

Ecns.cn) 16:22, December 31, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Dec 29, 2021 shows the cross-sea Zhoushan-Daishan Bridge in east China's Zhejiang province. (China News Service/Wang Gang)

The Zhoushan-Daishan Bridge, connecting Zhoushan Island and its outlying Daishan Island, officially opened to traffic Wednesday in Zhejiang province.

It is one of the three bridges of the Ningbo-Zhoushan Port Main Channel that is the world’s longest islands-linking expressway and the largest cross-sea bridge group, according to the China Railway Group Limited.

